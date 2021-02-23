Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BPMC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of BPMC opened at $97.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $125.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after buying an additional 268,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,583,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after buying an additional 133,544 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $110,223,000.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.