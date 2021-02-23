B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.36. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $33.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were given a $0.5021 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

