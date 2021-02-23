BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

TSE:ZAG traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.99. 274,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,323. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.62. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$14.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.15.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.