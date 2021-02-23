BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE ZEB opened at C$30.75 on Tuesday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$18.11 and a 1 year high of C$30.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.45.

