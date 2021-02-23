BOLT Market Cap Achieves $5.61 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, BOLT has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $121,301.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.54 or 0.00718336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00037625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003488 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

