Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bonterra Energy traded as high as C$3.38 and last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 59538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$2.08.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. Insiders purchased 92,800 shares of company stock worth $225,823 in the last 90 days.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

