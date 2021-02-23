Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,430.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their target price on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,981.03.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,350.02 on Monday. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,392.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,133.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,948.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $257,844,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $218,549,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

