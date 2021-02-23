Boosted Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $164,729.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for approximately $32.41 or 0.00068454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.18 or 0.00467147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00068226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00079496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 163.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.00497071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075801 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance.

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

