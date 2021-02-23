Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

BLX stock opened at C$43.29 on Tuesday. Boralex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.91 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,396.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$46.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.69.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

