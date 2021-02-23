Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) stock opened at C$43.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,396.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.49. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$56.70.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BLX. CIBC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$46.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.69.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.