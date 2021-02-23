Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.20. 6,951,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 7,104,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Borr Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.82.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 6.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 96.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Borr Drilling by 98.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Borr Drilling by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 167,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Borr Drilling by 5,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 981,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.