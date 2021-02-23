Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOUYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

