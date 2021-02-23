Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $23.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BOX by 25.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in BOX by 67.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter valued at about $2,292,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in BOX by 45.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOX by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

