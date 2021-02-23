Bp Plc Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,802 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

