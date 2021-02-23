Bp Plc Has $810,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after purchasing an additional 788,995 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $855,000. ROAM Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $4,368,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,629,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PTC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Insiders have sold 38,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,590 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

