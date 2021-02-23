Bp Plc Sells 13,756 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Nucor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

