Bp Plc Sells 6,216 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $4,846,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1,292.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.55. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $162.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

