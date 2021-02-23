BQT Achieves Market Capitalization of $805,743.89 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One BQT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BQT has a market cap of $805,743.89 and approximately $1,467.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BQT has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.22 or 0.00723052 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00031330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003491 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (BQTX) is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

