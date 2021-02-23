Brady (NYSE:BRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $51.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $54.70.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Brady by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

