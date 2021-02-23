British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120,827 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 21.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

