Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.