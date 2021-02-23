Broadwind (BWEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Broadwind to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $143.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.98 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWEN. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

