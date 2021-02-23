Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $673.94 million, a P/E ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

