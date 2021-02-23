Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,384 shares of company stock valued at $314,429. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,515,000 after buying an additional 3,330,402 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,345,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

