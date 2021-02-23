Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report sales of $169.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $338.80 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $11.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

