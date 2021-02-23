Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.84 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post sales of $17.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $75.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.94 billion to $76.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.19 billion to $79.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.10. 650,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $137.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

