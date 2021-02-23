Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report $502.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.70 million to $520.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $397.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 80,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 450,699 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 229,125 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.