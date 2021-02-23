Brokerages Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to post $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.53. 474,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,958,490. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of -554.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,993,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

