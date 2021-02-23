Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report sales of $973.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $971.00 million to $975.70 million. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,576 shares of company stock worth $5,196,067 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 310,846 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CSL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.36. 351,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.22. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $160.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

