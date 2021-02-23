Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce $58.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $63.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $194.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.66 million to $194.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $218.19 million, with estimates ranging from $197.75 million to $238.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

NYSE GNK traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $414.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $6,824,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,188,983 shares of company stock worth $67,474,388. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

