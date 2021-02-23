Brokerages Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to report earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.75). Immunic posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immunic.

Get Immunic alerts:

IMUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Immunic by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Immunic by 62.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. 415,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,414. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $343.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.