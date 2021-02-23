Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $2.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 172.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $15.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

NXST stock traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,756. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

