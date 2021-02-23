Brokerages Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT at $23.11

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 31,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $610,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at $985,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $89,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at $624,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,007,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,354,254. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

LEVI traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $23.57. 1,076,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,158. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.20, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

