Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price at $40.00

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $105,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VITL traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 38,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.