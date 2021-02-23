Brokers Issue Forecasts for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $398.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

