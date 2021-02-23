Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tower Semiconductor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSEM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 425,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

