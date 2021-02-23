Brokers Offer Predictions for Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.24 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,946 shares of company stock worth $4,113,188 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

