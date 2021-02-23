Brokers Set Expectations for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Argo Group International in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point upped their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $46.12 on Monday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 136.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.