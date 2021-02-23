Brokers Set Expectations for InterDigital, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of InterDigital in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for InterDigital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

IDCC stock opened at $64.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in InterDigital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in InterDigital by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 250,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in InterDigital by 1,251.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.