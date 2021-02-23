Brokers Set Expectations for Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $532.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

