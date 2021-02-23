Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. Brookfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 134.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

