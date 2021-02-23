Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of BPY.UN stock opened at C$22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of C$10.05 and a 1 year high of C$24.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.87 billion and a PE ratio of -8.84.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

