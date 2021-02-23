BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Down 14.8%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was down 14.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 1,777,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,305,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.31% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

