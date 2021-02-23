Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe stock opened at $467.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.42 and its 200 day moving average is $481.07. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

