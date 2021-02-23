BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

BWXT stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,624.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,875.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,359. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

