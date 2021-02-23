C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. 13,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

