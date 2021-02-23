Cable Hill Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,805,000 after acquiring an additional 246,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.54. The company had a trading volume of 197,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,347. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

