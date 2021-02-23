Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.2% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 250.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,529. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.61. The company has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.