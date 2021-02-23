Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 374 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,016 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,596,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 89,708 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 86,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $227,303,000 after acquiring an additional 537,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $59.39. 471,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,641,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $241.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

