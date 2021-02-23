Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $11.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.15. The company had a trading volume of 92,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.65.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

